MadridActualizado:
La salud mental y las consecuencias de su deterioro, como el riesgo de suicidio, constituyen un problema creciente en muchas sociedades. Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), abordar esta cuestión desde los medios con rigor y con la perspectiva de que la prevención es posible, es clave. Tras un año de pandemia por la covid-19, las consecuencias del desgaste psicológico están haciendo mella en las personas y la importancia de las enfermedades mentales se está haciendo eco en la población .
El debate sobre la salud mental en nuestra sociedad es incipiente. Ante esto nos preguntamos: ¿pueden los medios de comunicación aportar en positivo para mejorar este grave problema de salud pública? En Público creemos que es necesario poner el grano de arena que nos corresponde para visibilizar este problema que a veces puede es tratado como un tabú.
Público, en colaboración con Foro Agora Salud, ofrecerá un debate sobre la salud mental que tendrá lugar el miércoles 7 de abril a las 17.00h en www.publico.es y en las redes sociales del periódico.
En la conversación participaran expertos de diferentes ámbitos: Nel González Zapico, presidente de la Confederación Salud Mental España, Ana Pardo de Vera, periodista y directora de Relaciones Institucionales de Público, Javier Álvarez Solís, director del documental La palabra maldita, y el médico de atención primaria Rafael Sotoca Covaleda, miembro del colectivo Escuchadoras de voces.
De la moderación se ocupará Carmen Montón, exministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar social, y actual Embajadora Observadora de España en la OEA y la Organización Panamericana de la Salud.
