Vacunas contra la covid-19 Así ha sido la protesta de la Marea Blanca para que se suspendan las patentes de las vacunas

Concentración en la delegación de la Comisión Europea de Barcelona el Día Internacional de la Salud

Decenas de miembros del personal sanitario protegidos con mascarilla sostienen carteles durante la concentración de sanitarios en el Día Internacional de la Enfermería a las puertas del Hospital Vall d'Hebron, en Barcelona. Europa Press / Archivo
Decenas de miembros del personal sanitario protegidos con mascarilla, en una imagen de archivo. Europa Press / Archivo.

Barcelona

Concentración de la Marea Blanca para pedir que se suspendan las patentes de las vacunas, delante de la delegación de la Comisión Europea en Barcelona. Bajo el lema 'Que nadie se lucre de la pandemia', piden que la vacunación se extienda a todos los países del mundo. 

