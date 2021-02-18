Estás leyendo: Sanidad destaca que el 5% de la población española ya ha recibido una dosis de la vacuna de la covid-19

VACUNAS COVID-19

Sanidad destaca que el 5% de la población española ya ha recibido una dosis de la vacuna de la covid-19

Fernando Simón ha destacado que en España ya se han administrado hasta este jueves 2.782.751 dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna y AstraZeneca.

Dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19.
Dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19. Alejandro García / EFE

La secretaria de Estado de Sanidad, Silvia Calzón, ha destacado este jueves, en una rueda de prensa, de que el 5% de la población española ya ha recibido una dosis de una de las tres vacunas contra la covid-19 disponibles en España.

Calzón se ha pronunciado así en una rueda de prensa junto al director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, donde además ha destacado que en España ya se han administrado hasta este jueves 2.782.751 dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna y AstraZeneca, el 76,8% de las distribuidas entre las comunidades autónomas, que asciende a 3.622.165 unidades.

"La prioridad es proteger a los mayores con la vacunación, ya que si hay un factor de riesgo que tiene una relación lineal con esta enfermedad es la edad. Esto está constatado científicamente y por eso el objetivo es vacunar en el primer trimestre al 80% de los mayores de 80 años", ha recalcado Calzón.

Finalmente, y respecto al anuncio de Pfizer de que la variante sudafricana podría reducir significativamente la protección de su vacuna, Simón ha informado de que en España hay poca circulación de esta variante por lo que no se espera que afecte al plan de vacunación.

