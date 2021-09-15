Un satélite capta las dimensiones del incendio de Sierra Bermeja, el séptimo más grande de la década en España

málagaActualizado:
El 8 de septiembre se inició un gran incendio forestal en Sierra Bermeja (Málaga), al norte de Estepona, que ha arrasado unas 10.000 hectáreas y hoy ya está controlado.
Esta es una de las imágenes del terreno calcinado y el humo que desprendían las llamas el 10 de septiembre, captada por el satélite Copernicus Sentinel-2. La fotografía ha sido procesada combinando bandas de color natural con información de infrarrojo de onda corta para resaltar el frente de fuego.
En respuesta a incendios como este, se activó el Servicio de Cartografía de Emergencia de Copernicus. Este servicio utiliza las observaciones por satélite para ayudar a las autoridades de protección civil y, en caso de catástrofe, a la comunidad humanitaria internacional, a responder a las emergencias.
