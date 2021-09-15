Estás leyendo: Un satélite capta las dimensiones del incendio de Sierra Bermeja, el séptimo más grande de la década en España

Un satélite capta las dimensiones del incendio de Sierra Bermeja, el séptimo más grande de la década en España

Se trata de una de las imágenes captadas el 10 de septiembre, cuando las llamas aún no estaban controladas. 

Incendio de Sierra Bermeja
El incendio en la Sierra Bermeja de Estepona (Málaga), visto desde el satélite 'Copernicus Sentinel'. Agencia SINC

El 8 de septiembre se inició un gran incendio forestal en Sierra Bermeja (Málaga), al norte de Estepona, que ha arrasado unas 10.000 hectáreas y hoy ya está controlado.

Esta es una de las imágenes del terreno calcinado y el humo que desprendían las llamas el 10 de septiembre, captada por el satélite Copernicus Sentinel-2. La fotografía ha sido procesada combinando bandas de color natural con información de infrarrojo de onda corta para resaltar el frente de fuego.

En respuesta a incendios como este, se activó el Servicio de Cartografía de Emergencia de Copernicus. Este servicio utiliza las observaciones por satélite para ayudar a las autoridades de protección civil y, en caso de catástrofe, a la comunidad humanitaria internacional, a responder a las emergencias.

