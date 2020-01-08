Público
Violencia sexual Seis detenidos, cinco de ellos adolescentes, por una violación grupal a una menor en Palma

La agresión sexual se produjo durante Nochebuena. Los dos menores detenidos este martes han sido puestos en libertad con cargos.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. / EFE (LAVANDEIRA JR)

La Policía Nacional ha realizado seis detenciones por la violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en Palma en la madrugada de Navidad. Entre las detenciones de este miércoles se encuentra un joven de 19 años y tres de 17, que se suman a los otros dos menores detenidos este martes.

Los agentes investigan qué papel tuvieron los jóvenes en la agresión sexual. Los dos detenidos en primer lugar ya pasaron a disposición judicial y han sido puestos en libertad con cargos.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han detallado que los hechos se produjeron en la Nochebuena y la madrugada del día de Navidad. Al parecer, no todos los jóvenes participaron en la violación pero sí la consintieron.

Los detenidos mantuvieron un primer contacto en el barrio de Son Gotleu con la menor de 14 años, aunque fuentes cercanas  citadas por EFE rebajan la edad de la víctima a los 13. Posteriormente, el grupo se desplazó hasta Camp Redó, y fue en una vivienda de esa barriada donde se habría cometido la violación.

