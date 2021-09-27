Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | Se interrumpe la erupción

Actualizado:
La lava del volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma, podría alcanzar hoy mismo la zona costera del municipio de Tazacorte, lo que ha provocado el confinamiento de varios núcleos poblacionales de la zona, aunque su peligro está delimitado a esa área. Los barrios confinados son San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja y La Condesa, pertenecientes al municipio de Tazacorte.
Según el Instituto Volcanológico, en el encuentro de la lava con el mar se produce un choque térmico que genera columnas (penachos) de vapor de agua cargados con ácido clorhídrico (HCl) como consecuencia del importante contenido de cloruro (Cl-) en el agua de mar.
A continuación, la señal en directo del volcán, ofrecida en exclusiva por TVCanaria y cedida a Público:
