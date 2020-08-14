Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Salvador Illa tras la reunión con las CCAA

Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Salvador Illa tras la reunión con las CCAA

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en el Palacio de la Moncloa. E.P./Eduardo Parra
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en el Palacio de la Moncloa. E.P./Eduardo Parra

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparece ante los medios para informar  de la evolución de la covid-19 tras una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo Interritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, del que forman parte todas las comunidades autónomas, para abordar la evolución de la pandemia del coronavirus. Es la segunda vez en esta semana que el ministro Illa se reúne con los representantes autonómicos, tras la celebrada el miércoles para abordar el aumento de contagios.

