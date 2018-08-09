El Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas de la Guardia Civil (GEAS) ha rescatado este jueves el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer que se precipitó este miércoles con su vehículo al embalse de Henchideros, en el término municipal de Alarcón (Cuenca).
Así lo han indicado fuentes del Servicio de Atención a Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha, que añaden que el cadáver de esta mujer, de entre 60 y 70 años, fue rescatado sobre las 2.20 horas.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar sobre las 17.35 horas de este miércoles cuando a consecuencia de un accidente el vehículo se precipitó desde la presa y se ha sumergió en las aguas de dicho embalse.
#ALARCÓN | Un usuario se encontraba grabando en la presa de Henchideros cuando cayó el vehículo. El precipicio tiene unos 70 metros, según el alcalde. https://t.co/jYgkDg7uQz #accidente #Cuenca #CLM pic.twitter.com/ecS62xdMi1— Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) 9 de agosto de 2018
Hasta el lugar acudieron efectivos de la Guardia Civil de Cuenca, bomberos de Motilla del Palancar, el alcalde de Alarcón, personal de la Confederación Hidrográfica del Júcar, miembros de la Central de Incendios Regional y una UVI de Motilla del Palancar.
