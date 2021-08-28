Un tiroteo en Salamanca deja un hombre muerto y una mujer muy grave.

madrid
Un hombre ha fallecido y una mujer, que lo acompañaba, ha resultado herida de extrema gravedad en un tiroteo ocurrido a primeras horas de este sábado en la calle Isaac Peral, en el barrio Garrido de la capital salmantina, aunque por el momento no se han producido detenciones.
Según ha confirmado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, el tiroteo se ha producido sobre las 02.45 horas de la madrugada del sábado en las proximidades de la plaza de Garrido, mientras que Según ha informado la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Salamanca, el suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 02:25 horas de este sábado.
Las mismas fuentes han asegurado que la pareja pasaba en ese momento por la calle Isaac Peral cuando varias personas han realizado disparos sobre el hombre y la mujer en las proximidades de la plaza de Garrido.
Como consecuencia del tiroteo, un varón falleció y una mujer resultó herida con impactos de bala en la cabeza y en las manos, siendo trasladada a un hospital, donde permanece en situación de "extrema gravedad".
El juez de guardia ha decretado el secreto de sumario y, de momento, se desconoce la identidad de las víctimas y del autor o autores de los disparos. La Subdelegación del Gobierno ha concretado que en el lugar del tiroteo los agentes de la Policía Nacional ha recogido varios casquillos de bala. La Policía Nacional ha iniciado investigaciones para identificar a los agresores.
