Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional ordena prisión provisional sin fianza para el tesorero de la Comisión Islámica de España

Público
Público

La Audiencia Nacional ordena prisión provisional sin fianza para el tesorero de la Comisión Islámica de España

Es uno de los tres detenidos de esta operación policial y se le imputa un delito de pertenencia a organización terrorista y otro de financiación del terrorismo. 

Fachada de la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo
Fachada de la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo.

MADRID

El juez de refuerzo del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, Joaquín Gadea, ha acordado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el tesorero de la Comisión Islámica de España (CIE), al que imputa un delito de pertenencia a organización terrorista y financiación del terrorismo, según fuentes 

Esta decisión llega después de que se haya tomado declaración en sede judicial al tesorero, uno de los tres detenidos en la operación policial desarrollada este miércoles. Los otros dos, entre los que se encuentra el presidente del CIE, quedaron en libertad.

(Habrá ampliación) 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público