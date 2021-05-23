Estás leyendo: La autopsia confirma el suicidio de la mujer hallada sin vida en León

Cristina Ramos llevaba un tiempo en tratamiento médico debido a que estaba muy afectada por la separación de su pareja tras haber sufrido un episodio reciente de violencia machista.

22/05/2021. El dispositivo de búsqueda ha hallado en la mañana de este sábado en terrenos de La Andea de la Valdoncina el cuerpo sin vida de Cristina Ramos, en León. - EFE
El dispositivo de búsqueda ha hallado en la mañana de este sábado en terrenos de La Andea de la Valdoncina el cuerpo sin vida de Cristina Ramos, en León. J. Casares / EFE

LEÓN

La autopsia realizada al cuerpo de Cristina Ramos Centeno, la joven de 34 años hallada muerta este sábado tras dos días desaparecida, ha confirmado que la mujer se suicidó, según ha informado este domingo la Subdelegación del Gobierno de León.

El cuerpo se encontró este sábado por la mañana en terrenos de La Aldea de la Valdoncina, en el municipio de Valverde de la Virgen, en el alfoz de la capital, junto a las vías del tren, fuera de la zona donde la buscaban desde el pasado jueves cuando la familia denunció su desaparición.

Fuentes del entorno de la joven consultadas por Efe han precisado que la joven llevaba un tiempo en tratamiento médico debido a que estaba muy afectada por la separación de su pareja tras haber sufrido un episodio reciente de violencia machista.

Cristina Ramos, natural de la localidad zamorana de Tábara, desapareció el jueves en el pueblo donde vivía, Montejos del Camino, en León, después de haber dejado a su hijo en el colegio tras lo que salió a dar un paseo en su bicicleta.

Fueron unos cazadores quienes encontraron su cuerpo sin vida en el entorno de las vías del tren de La Aldea de la Valdoncina, a unos cinco kilómetros de Montejos.

