La mujer, además, disponía de una orden de alejamiento contra su expareja.

24/02/2021. Imagen recurso de agentes de la Guardia Civil. - EFE
Imagen recurso de agentes de la Guardia Civil. Cati Cladera / EFE

LEÓN

Actualizado:

El dispositivo de búsqueda ha hallado en la mañana de este sábado el cuerpo sin vida de Cristina Ramos, la mujer de 34 años desaparecida desde el jueves en Montejos del Camino, en el municipio de Valverde de la Virgen (León).

Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno de León, el cuerpo ha sido hallado en terrenos de La Aldea de la Valdoncina, fuera de la zona en la que buscaban a la mujer desde el pasado jueves cuando la familia denunció su desaparición.

Cristina Ramos desapareció el jueves después de haber dejado a su hijo en el colegio tras lo que salió a dar un paseo en su bicicleta. La mujer había denunciado por violencia machista a su expareja, con la que también tenía una orden de alejamiento.

El subdelegado del Gobierno en Zamora, Ángel Blanco, calificó ayer de alto riesgo la desaparición de la mujer, natural de Tábara (Zamora).

En el dispositivo de búsqueda, por tierra y aire, participaban Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional, las policías locales de San Andrés del Rabanedo y Valverde de la Virgen, Protección Civil y vecinos.

