Suspenden la búsqueda del cocodrilo en el río Duero al no encontrar ningún rastro

La Guardia Civil ha levantado a última hora de la mañana de este martes el dispositivo de búsqueda del supuesto cocodrilo del Nilo avistado el pasado sábado en la confluencia de los ríos Pisuerga y Duero junto a Simancas (Valladolid).

Integrantes del SEPRONA de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local de Simancas (Valladolid) durante la búsqueda de un cocodrilo avistado en la zona de Pesqueruela. /EFE

valladolid

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

La Guardia Civil ha levantado a última hora de la mañana de este martes el dispositivo de búsqueda del supuesto cocodrilo del Nilo avistado el pasado sábado en la confluencia de los ríos Pisuerga y Duero junto a Simancas (Valladolid), ya que no se han encontrado indicios después de un rastreo de cuatro jornadas.

"No hay más indicios que los que teníamos ayer (lunes) por parte de los expertos. En principio, se supone que a última hora de la mañana de hoy, si no hay novedad, se levantará el operativo", ha anunciado este martes el delegado del Gobierno en Castilla y León, Javier Izquierdo.

En cualquier caso, el posible avistamiento del cocodrilo del Nilo ha puesto a la zona "en el mapa del mundo", ha resaltado en un tono de desenfadado el delegado del Gobierno, que este martes ha visitado en Valladolid el Museo Nacional de Escultura en su primer día de apertura al público después de casi tres meses de cierre obligado por la pandemia.

Desde este pasado sábado, cuando se dio la voz de alarma ante la posible presencia de un cocodrilo en la confluencia entre los ríos Duero y Pisuerga, un operativo compuesto por varios efectivos de Guardia Civil, Geas, Seprona, Policía Local de Simancas y hasta de la asociación Chelonia para la conservación, investigación y planificación de recursos naturales ha tratado, sin éxito, de dar con el animal.

Según rastreadores profesionales de la asociación Chelonia, que se unía este lunes a las investigaciones de la Guardia Civil, los restos y aplastamientos hallados hasta ahora en la zona correspondían a una nutria y al paso humano y "en ninguno de los casos, a un reptil de gran tamaño".

