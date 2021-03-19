Estás leyendo: Detenido un profesor de la ESO de Tarragona por abusar al menos de cuatro alumnas

Abuso sexual Detenido un profesor de la ESO de Tarragona por abusar al menos de cuatro alumnas

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron al docente, ya destituido del centro, el pasado martes y al día siguiente el juez de guardia le dejó en libertad con cargos por un delito contra la libertad sexual. 

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron el pasado martes a un profesor de secundaria de un centro de Tarragona acusado de haber abusado de al menos cuatro de sus alumnas, ha informado este viernes la Policía autonómica.

El profesor es un vecino de Tarragona de 51 años y a los Mossos les constan cuatro denuncias, aunque los casos pueden elevarse a seis, según ha avanzado TarragonaDigital.

Los agentes detuvieron al profesor el pasado martes y al día siguiente el juez de guardia le dejó en libertad con cargos por un delito contra la libertad sexual.

Por su parte, el centro Joan XXIII, de titularidad del Arzobispado de Tarragona y situado en el barrio de Bonavista, ha informado en un comunicado de que la dirección recibió denuncias de varias alumnas el pasado día 5 de marzo. 

Las afectadas denunciaron haber sufrido "tocamientos", una conducta que "podría ser calificada de acoso sexual", por lo que inmediatamente el centro activó el protocolo de prevención de abusos sexuales, destituyó al profesor y dio la alarma a los Mossos d'Esquadra y al Departamento de Educación.

El Joan XXIII asegura que ha actuado "con diligencia, transparencia y, al mismo tiempo, con la delicadeza apropiada a la naturaleza de los hechos, hacia las alumnas y sus familias" y fuentes policiales elogian la "total colaboración del centro".

