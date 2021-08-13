Un terremoto de 4,2 con epicentro en la localidad de Cijuela se deja sentir en toda la provincia de Granada

GranadaActualizado:
La provincia sufrió en la noche de este jueves un nuevo movimiento sísmico originado en la Vega de Granada -en esta ocasión, atendiendo a los datos facilitados por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, de 4,2 grados en la escala Richter- que se pudo sentir en diferentes puntos de la provincia granadina. Al principio se ubicó el epicentro en Chimeneas, pero se confirmo el origen en Cijuela a cinco kilómetros de profundidad.
De hecho, fueron muchos los avisos de personas que, a través de las redes sociales, aseguraron haber sentido este terremoto también en otros puntos de la provincia granadina como Motril o Guadix, así como en Sevilla, Málaga, Córdoba y Jaén. Las llamadas al 112 casi llegaron al centenar para alertar del movimiento.
Dos minutos después tuvo lugar una réplica con epicentro al suroeste de Santa Fe, con una magnitud de 3,1 y una profundidad de diez kilómetros. Después de estos dos temblores, el IGN ha registrado otros seis temblores entre las 00.47 y las 8.27 horas de este viernes localizados en Chauchina, Chimeneas y Santa Fe, aunque ninguno ha superado los 2,5 grados de magnitud.
Es el terremoto más fuerte desde 1984, pese a que ha habido seísmos de mayor intensidad su epicentro se encontraba más profundo que en esta ocasión, por lo que no se sentía tanto.
