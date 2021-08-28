Un terremoto de 4.9 grados se deja sentir en Melilla, Málaga, Granada y Almería

melilla
Un terremoto de magnitud 4.9 con epicentro en Alborán se ha sentido este sábado con nitidez en Melilla y en varias localidades de las provincias de Málaga, Granada, Almería, sobre todo en la zona costera y en algunas de interior, como Jaén.
Según los datos del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), el temblor de tierra se ha registrado a las 13:20 horas y se ha podido percibir en Melilla con una intensidad III-IV, donde muchas personas han salido a la calle asustadas.
También en numerosas localidades de la costa de Granada, Málaga y Almería se ha notado el terremoto, con una menor intensidad, de nivel II-III, de acuerdo con la primera información del IGN. Este organismo tiene constancia de que el seísmo se ha podido percibir en algunos puntos del interior de las provincias de Málaga, Granada y Jaén.
Inicialmente ha sido calificado con una magnitud de 4.5 grados por el IGN, que pocos minutos después lo ha elevado a 4.9 en el cálculo revisado.
Según el IGN, ha habido varias réplicas, que han sido percibidas por la población, de magnitudes 3.1 y 3.4.
Este terremoto, que se ha prolongado durante varios segundos, es uno de los más importantes de toda la serie de movimientos sísmicos que se están dando en Alborán en los últimos meses.
Según ha informado la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla, el servicio de emergencias 112 no ha registrado llamadas refiriendo incidencias, aunque sí alguna informativa dando constancia del seísmo o preguntando por su magnitud.
