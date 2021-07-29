Tokio 2020, los Juegos Olímpicos con más visibilidad del colectivo LGTBI

madridActualizado:
Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio están siendo un escaparate para visibilizar diferentes luchas como el feminismo, la comunidad LGTBI o la salud mental. En estas olimpiadas hay más de 160 deportistas LGTBI, un número que triplica la cifra de Río.
"Soy gay y campeón olímpico", declaró Tom Daley en una entrevista. El deportista británico es oro en salto de trampolín sincronizado y dio un mensaje de apoyo a todas las personas LGTBI: "No estás solo. Puedes lograr cualquier cosa". No solo Daley ha conseguido subir al podium, otros deportistas también han conseguido colgarse medallas como la judoca Amandine Buchard o el jinete Carl Hester.
Aunque la mayoría de las personas LGTBI que compiten en los Juegos Olímpicos abanderan su orientación sexual, también hay otros que visibilizan la identidad de género como Quinn, un centrocampista de género no binario canadiense. También compite Laurel Hubbard, la primera deportista trans en unos Juegos Olímpicos, en halterofilia.
Los deportistas trans según la COE (Comité Olímpico Español) deben cumplir una serie de requisitos para competir como fijar en un tope de diez nanogramos de testosterona por mililitro de sangre el máximo que puede tener una mujer para poder participar en pruebas femeninas. Esta normativa choca directamente con la Ley LGTBI recién aprobada en España.
