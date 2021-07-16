Estás leyendo: Los trabajadores del hospital Infanta Sofía de Madrid advierten de que las Urgencias sufren un "colapso total"

Sanidad pública Los trabajadores del hospital Infanta Sofía de Madrid advierten de que las Urgencias sufren un "colapso total"

La Sección Sindical de la Asociación de Médicos y Titulados Superiores de Madrid denuncia que el centro sanitario ha cerrado en julio "alguna de sus plantas" y pide que se libere a parte del personal de las labores vacunación.

Imagen de usuarios y sanitarios protestando frente al Hospital Infanta Sofía de Madrid.
Imagen de archivos de usuarios y sanitarios protestando frente al Hospital Infanta Sofía de Madrid. Guillermo Martínez

La Sección Sindical de la Asociación de Médicos y Titulados Superiores de Madrid (AMYTS) en el Hospital Infanta Sofía de Madrid advierte en un comunicado de "la grave situación" en las Urgencias del centro. AMYTS denuncia que el hospital está al borde del "colapso total".

En un escrito enviado a la directora médica, a la directora de recursos humanos tanto del hospital como de la Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, AMYTS reclama la "apertura inmediata de las plantas cerradas en julio" ante esta situación. 

AMYTS argumenta el Hospital Infanta Sofía ha cerrado en julio "alguna de sus plantas", cuya apertura reclaman "de forma inmediata". El sindicato pide que, mientras las habitaciones siguen cerradas, se busque "un espacio en hospitalización que pueda dar cabida a esos pacientes".

El sindicato también pide que "se libre" al personal de Urgencias de las labores de vacunación, "dada la sobrecarga de trabajo a la que están sometidos estos días". Por su parte, fuentes del hospital han asegurado a Efe que esta situación es "absolutamente puntual", tras "un pico de ingresos de pacientes "que no tiene patología covid". 

Respuesta del hospital

Las fuentes del hospital subrayan que el centro "está haciendo todo lo que debe hacer para el bienestar del paciente" y niegan que se hayan cerrado "varias plantas, ni siquiera una completa". Sólo reconocen que se han clausurado en torno a una veintena de camas, aunque "se van abriendo según se van necesitando".

