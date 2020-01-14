La UE identifica problemas de bienestar en las granjas de conejos 

La Autoridad Europea de Seguridad Alimentaria (EFSA) ha detectado problemas de bienestar en la cría de conejos en granjas europeas. Destaca que el bienestar de estos animales adultos que se encuentran en jaulas convencionales es peor que en los sistemas orgánicos. "El principal problema de bienestar que experimentan es el movimiento restringido", asegura la EFSA en un estudio.
Los datos de EFSA proceden de una "extensa encuesta de expertos en conejos en la UE" ya que no se recogen datos sobre el bienestar de los conejos, según detalla en el documento.
Además, destaca que la cría de conejos se realiza principalmente en Francia, Hungría, Italia, Portugal y España. Y se pone de relieve la problemática de las jaulas convencionales respecto a los "otros cinco sistemas de alojamiento" -como el orgánico-.
Por ello, la EFSA recomienda que estas jaulas convencionales se amplíen para mejorar sus condiciones y recuerda que "no existe una ley específica para proteger el bienestar de los conejos de granja en la UE".
