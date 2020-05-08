madrid
Carlos García Juliá, uno de los asesinos de la matanza de Atocha, saldrá de prisión el próximo mes de noviembre y no en agosto de 2030, tal como estaba previsto en la condena que pesa sobre él por el asesinato de cinco personas el 24 de enero de 1977.
Su abogado ha logrado que la Justicia recalcule su condena tras recurrir la liquidación de la misma que estableció la Audiencia Nacional después de ser extraditado desde Brasil el pasado mes de febrero tras 25 años huido. García Juliá saldrá a la calle el próximo 19 de noviembre y no dentro de diez años, como se estimó al realizar la primera liquidación de condena.
García Juliá y el falangista José Fernández Cerrá irrumpieron la noche del 24 de enero de 1977 en un despacho de abogados laboralistas en la calle Atocha y perpetró una de las grandes matanzas de la Transición. Los dos acabaron con las vidas de los abogados Francisco Javier Sauquillo, Enrique Valdevira y Luis Javier Benavides, del estudiante de Derecho Serafín Holgado y del administrativo Ángel Rodríguez Leal.
