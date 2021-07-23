La Unesco salva a Venecia de la Lista de Patrimonio en peligro después de prohibir los cruceros en sus aguas

madridActualizado:
Después de años de quejas, de protestas y denuncias, Venecia da un paso adelante en la lucha contra el turismo masivo que caracteriza la ciudad y prohibirá el paso a los cruceros en sus aguas, lo que le ha salvado de que la Unesco les incluya en la lista de Patrimonio en riesgo.
La decisión de prohibir la entrada de grandes barcos a la laguna veneciana, tomada por el Consejo de Ministros presidido por Mario Draghi, ha sido aceptada por el Comité del Patriomonio Mundial, y la respuesta de estos últimos, mucho mejor recibida entre los venecianos.
"Es una decisión esperada por la Unesco y por todos aquellos que han estado en Venecia y se han quedado abrumados por la grandeza de estos grandes cruceros pasando cerca del lugar más frágil y bonito del mundo", declaró el ministro de Bienes Culturales, Dario Francechini, que se muestra contento por haber evitado la lista a la que sí han entrado otras ciudades.
El ministro ha asegurado que la atención mundial sobre Venecia "sigue siendo alta y es un deber de todos trabajar por la protección de la laguna, así como encontrar soluciones basadas en el desarrollo sostenible".
La ciudad sigue estando en observación por la Unesco, que advierte de otro peligro que acecha Venecia: la conocida como 'acqua alta'.
En los periodos lluviosos la ciudad se inunda y por ese motivo se construyeron unos diques conocidos como sistema MOSE, capaces de evitar la subida del nivel mar. Para realizar algunos proyectos vinculados a ello, el Gobierno ha desembolsado 170 millones de euros.
