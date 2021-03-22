madridActualizado:
La Comisión de Salud Pública ha ampliado la administración de la vacuna de AstraZeneca hasta los 65 años, informa La Vanguardia. El anuncio llega tras la suspensión, hace varios días, al ser relacionada con algunos casos de trombosis.
La vacuna de AstraZeneca pues, será inoculada a las personas entre 18 y 65 años, mientras que las de Pfizer y Moderna serán destinadas exclusivamente a los mayores de 65 y a los enfermos con patologías de riesgo.
La decisión de la Comisión de Salud Pública será objeto de debate en el seno del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, que se reúne esta tarde, donde algunas regiones insistirán en que se elimine el límite de edad para administrar la vacuna de AstraZeneca, como ya han solicitado anteriormente.
Hasta ahora, Sanidad estaba administrando la vacuna de AstraZeneca a trabajadores esenciales menores de 55 años (bomberos, Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, profesores, sanitarios que no trabajan en primera línea) y, posteriormente, tenía previsto destinarla a la población entre 45 y 55 años.
Defensa reanudará la vacunación este miércoles
Margarita Robles ha anunciado que este miércoles está previsto reanudar la vacunación de militares con la vacuna de AstraZeneca, "siguiendo las instrucciones del Ministerio de Sanidad". La ministra de Defensa ha explicado que los militares figuran "en los colectivos preferentes" y detalló que, hasta ahora, unos 14.000 efectivos ya han sido vacunados: 6.000, con el fármaco de AstraZeneca y el resto, con los de Pfizer o Moderna.
