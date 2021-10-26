Estás leyendo: Los vacunados con Janssen recibirán la segunda dosis de Moderna o Pfizer a partir del 15 de noviembre

Los vacunados con Janssen recibirán la segunda dosis de Moderna o Pfizer a partir del 15 de noviembre

Se ha acordado comenzar con esta dosis de refuerzo a partir del 15 de noviembre priorizando los grupos de vacunación.

Una mujer se vacuna de la gripe y la covid-19 este lunes 25 de octubre de 2021 en Madrid.
Una mujer se vacuna de la gripe y la covid-19 este lunes 25 de octubre de 2021 en Madrid. David Fernández / EFE

La Comisión de Salud Pública ha avalado este martes administrar una dosis de refuerzo con vacunas de Pfizer o Moderna a partir del 15 de noviembre a los vacunados con Janssen —al alrededor de dos millones de personas—.

Así lo ha notificado el Ministerio de Sanidad tras la reunión con los técnicos de las comunidades autónomas. Se ha acordado comenzar con esta dosis de refuerzo a partir del 15 de noviembre priorizando los grupos de vacunación de la Estrategia Nacional.

El ministerio de Sanidad establece que esta dosis de refuerzo contra la covid "se administrará al menos tres meses después tras la administración de la vacuna Janssen".

Desde este lunes, algunas comunidades autónomas ya están administrando la tercera dosis de Pfizer a la población general de más de 70 años. Además, este lunes la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) dio el visto bueno a la administración de una dosis de refuerzo en la población adulta general de la vacuna de Moderna entre seis a ocho meses después de la segunda inyección.

