Estás leyendo: Varias manifestaciones por todo Madrid rechazan las medidas de Ayuso y piden su dimisión

Público
Público

Manifestaciones contra Ayuso Varias manifestaciones por todo Madrid rechazan las medidas de Ayuso y piden su dimisión

Plaza de Quintana, plaza de Legazpi, plaza de Marqués de Vadillo, Puente de Vallecas, Cibeles y Puerta del Sol han sido algunos lugares donde se han vivido congregaciones.

Momento de la concentración convocada por sindicatos, asociaciones y partidos de izquierda en la puerta de El Sol. EFE/Ballesteros
Momento de la concentración convocada por sindicatos, asociaciones y partidos de izquierda en la puerta de El Sol. EFE/Ballesteros

Madrid

efe

Centenares de personas se han concentrado este domingo en seis puntos de la capital madrileña para pedir la dimisión de la presidenta Isabel Díaz Ayuso por las medidas para hacer frente a la pandemia.

Los convocantes han sido CCOO, la FRAVM, Izquierda Unida, Más Madrid, Podemos, PSOE-M y UGT Madrid, que han acordado celebrar actos de protesta descentralizados en diferentes puntos, en concreto en plaza de Quintana, plaza de Legazpi, plaza de Marqués de Vadillo, Puente de Vallecas, Cibeles y en la Puerta del Sol.

En este último punto las diferentes entidades han celebrado una rueda de prensa y un acto en el que han elevado una pancarta principal con el lema Lo público salva vidas y pequeñas pancartas pidiendo seguridad para las residencias, centros educativos y centros sanitarios.

Tras los gritos pidiendo la dimisión de Ayuso, ha intervenido el presidente de la FRAVM, Quique Villalobos, que ha señalado que la respuesta del Ejecutivo madrileño para hacer frente a la pandemia ha sido un "desastre", y ha indicado que la medida de restringir la movilidad en 45 zonas de salud "no impedirá la propagación del virus".

"Los vecinos se sienten señalados, estigmatizados y acusados falsamente", ha afirmado Villalobos, que ha pedido un trato "justo y no discriminatorio" para ellos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público