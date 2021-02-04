La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid se opone a reabrir la causa por la muerte en 2016 de Cristina Ortiz, La Veneno, tal y como ha solicitado un familiar que presentó un informe pericial que concluía que el fallecimiento era de "origen violento y lesivo-homicida".

Según explica la Fiscalía de Madrid en una nota, la justicia cerró las actuaciones, una decisión que la familia de Ortiz recurrió y que la Audiencia Provincial rechazó porque consideró que del informe aportado "no se desprendía ningún indicio nuevo acerca de la presunta muerte violenta de la actriz que no hubiera sido valorado antes". Ahora el ministerio público ha impugnado un nuevo recurso presentado por la familia de La Veneno contra la decisión de no reabrir la causa para investigar otra vez su muerte.

Unas fotos del cadáver tomadas en el hospital señalan que tenía lesiones, según el fiscal

La Fiscalía alega que tanto el informe de la autopsia como la investigación policial "ya descartaron la existencia de un presunto delito de homicidio" y recuerda que se concluyó que no existía en el cuerpo de la actriz "ninguna lesión de lucha o defensa que pudiera hacer pensar en una etiología violenta".

Para el fiscal, el informe de parte se basa en el análisis de unas fotos "tomadas sin consentimiento en el hospital" y señala que el cadáver tenía unas lesiones "que no son expuestas por el médico forense en su informe de autopsia".

"Es más, apuntaba a que existían sospechas acerca de que el autor de dichas lesiones podría haber sido la pareja sentimental de la actriz", apunta el comunicado de la Fiscalía, que recuerda que la Audiencia Provincial consideró que esta hipótesis se basaba "esencialmente en una reinterpretación de datos ya existentes sobre un suceso acaecido hace más de cuatro años"