Estás leyendo: Viena dará entradas gratis a los museos y conciertos a aquellos que no usen el coche

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Viena dará entradas gratis a los museos y conciertos a aquellos que no usen el coche

La urbe centroeuropea instalará un sistema de acumulación de puntos por cada kilómetro recorrido en transporte público.

Tranvía Viena
Tranvía de la ciudad de Viena.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

Viena, capital de Austria, ofrecerá ofertas y descuentos en actividades culturales para aquellos ciudadanos que no usen el coche y se muevan por la ciudad en transporte público. 

La urbe centroeuropea instalará un sistema de acumulación de puntos –conocidos como tokens– que se podrán acaparar durante el uso de transporte público y así acudir con precios rebajados a conciertos, obras de teatro y museos. 

El sistema, que funcionará a través de una aplicación para móviles, acumulará créditos por cada kilómetro recorrido sin automóvil. Por cada 20 kilos de carbono ahorrados, cada usuario recibirá un token, que podrá canejar por una actividad, según informa CityLab

El modelo, que primero se lanzará como prueba, dejará que cada usuario acumule hasta 1.000 tokens. Si el proyecto termina por ser aprobado de manera definitiva, se implantará el próximo otoño. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú