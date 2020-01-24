madrid
Dos abogados de oficio han conseguido rebajar la pena de una pareja acusada de robo de 18 a 10 meses en Vigo, tras abonar los 15 euros de la multa de su propio bolsillo.
La pareja, que tenía un gran historial de robos con violencia, había sido detenida tras robar una botella de vino de un supermercado. Ambos habían intentado robar dos botellas de 14,95 euros y cuando la cajera pidió revisar la mochila del hombre, este la empujó, sin causar lesión, y ambos huyeron con solo una de las botellas.
Según informa La Voz de Galicia, la Fiscalía les había acusado delito de robo con violencia con la agravante de reincidencia y les obligaba a pagar una indemnización de 14,95 euros al supermercado, pago que no podían asumir al no tener dinero en la cuenta.
Los abogados de oficio sabían que a sus clientes les podrían acusar de una pena de 18 meses por no pagar la indemnización antes del juicio, pero la pareja no tenía dinero para pagar la deuda.
Justo antes del juicio, los abogados decidieron bajar al banco y pagar entre ambos la indemnización, por lo que la magistrada rebajó la pena a 8 meses, ya que si se devuelve el dinero al perjudicado antes de sentarse en el banquillo, se reduce la pena.
