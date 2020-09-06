Estás leyendo: La Guardia Civil investiga la violación a una bañista en una cala de Mazarrón

Público
Público

Violación Murcia La Guardia Civil investiga la violación a una bañista en una cala de Mazarrón 

Los hechos se produjeron este sábado, en Cala Bolnuevo, alrededor de las 13 horas.

Varias personas en la playa / EFE
Varias personas en la playa / EFE

Madrid

Público

Una mujer de 52 años fue presuntamente violada por un hombre de aproximadamente unos 30 años en una cala de Mazarrón, según han podido confirmar fuentes cercanas a la investigación a La Verdad.

Los hechos se produjeron este sábado, en Cala Bolnuevo, alrededor de las 13 horas. Dos personas que llegaban a la playa para darse un baño, escucharon gritos de desesperación y acudieron hasta el lugar, donde socorrieron a la víctima. Según cuenta uno de los testigos, "la mujer no paraba de decir: me han violado".

Los testigos llamaron al Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias 112 y a la Guardia Civil. La pareja se quedó consolando a la víctima durante la hora y media que tardaron en llegar los sanitarios, que exploraron a la víctima para después trasladarla hasta un centro hospitalario.

 «El tipo se llevó la cartera y el móvil que guardaba la mujer en su mochila. El pasado lunes fuimos al cuartel de la Guardia Civil a prestar declaración, después de que la mujer interpusiera la correspondiente denuncia. Los agentes nos contaron que la víctima fue explorada en el hospital y que tenía diversas heridas», asegura uno de los testigos a La Verdad.

El Instituto Armado ha comenzado a investigar los hechos para tratar de dar con sospechoso de esta violación. Por el momento, los agentes continúan recabando pruebas y testimonios de personas que pudieran llevarles a localizar al sospechoso de los mencionados hechos. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público