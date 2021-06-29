madrid
La titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana de México, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, ha informado este lunes de que las autoridades mexicanas han constatado 423 feminicidios entre enero y mayo de 2021.
En la rueda de prensa, Icela Rodríguez ha detallado que ocho estados mexicanos concentran un 57% de los feminicidios totales. "Por 100.000 habitantes, ocho entidades concentran tasas altas: Morelos, Sonora, Quintana Roo, Colima, Jalisco, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí y Chiapas", ha explicado. Además, según las cifras presentadas por Icela Rodríguez, recogidas por el diario Milenio de los 724 municipios en los que se han notificado feminicidios, 50 concentran el 38,5 por ciento de los casos.
Por otro lado, ha destacado que entre 2018 y 2019 México, uno de los países con mayor número de feminicidios del mundo, reforzó el registro de este delito a nivel nacional. "Tenemos el compromiso de clasificar adecuadamente los feminicidios sin importar que esa suma implique un aumento en las estadísticas", ha señalado.
