Una mujer ha sido acuchillada por su expareja en la calle Rosa Estruch Espinós, en València. Los hechos han tenido lugar alrededor de las 14.00 horas en una vivienda, como informa Levante.
La víctima, de 28 años, ha sido trasladada de urgencia con cortes profundos en pecho y cuello. El supuesto agresor ha sido detenido.
(Habrá ampliación)
