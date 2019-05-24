Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Violencia machista Un hombre acuchilla a su expareja en València

La víctima, de 28 años, ha sido trasladada de urgencia con cortes profundos en pecho y cuello.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La calle Rosa Estruch Espinós, en València. Google Maps

La calle Rosa Estruch Espinós, en València. Google Maps

Una mujer ha sido acuchillada por su expareja en la calle Rosa Estruch Espinós, en València. Los hechos han tenido lugar alrededor de las 14.00 horas en una vivienda, como informa Levante.

La víctima, de 28 años, ha sido trasladada de urgencia con cortes profundos en pecho y cuello. El supuesto agresor ha sido detenido.

(Habrá ampliación) 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad