La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 25 años que intentó atropellar a su novia el pasado mes de noviembre y días después la asestó seis puñaladas que le causaron heridas de gravedad en su casa del distrito madrileño de Villa de Vallecas, informan fuentes de este Cuerpo.
Tras una discusión el pasado 14 de noviembre el hombre intentó atropellar a la joven, de 24 años, que resultó herida leve y que denunció los hechos en la comisaría por lo que se decretó la orden de búsqueda y captura de su pareja.
Unos días después, el 30 de noviembre, el hombre entró en el domicilio de la víctima, situado en la calle de Martín Muñoz de las Posadas, y le asestó seis puñaladas en diferentes partes de su cuerpo.
La Policía Nacional puso en marcha un dispositivo para encontrar al agresor que se encontraba fugado
La joven fue traslada con pronóstico grave al Hospital Gregorio Marañón donde se recuperó de las heridas y recibió el alta. Tras ello, la Policía Nacional puso en marcha un dispositivo para encontrar al agresor que se encontraba fugado.
Finalmente, los agentes detuvieron al joven, que carece de antecedentes, el pasado 11 de diciembre acusado de un delito de malos tratos y de tentativa de homicidio.
El juez decretó su ingreso en prisión tras una valoración que determinaba el riesgo extremo de peligro de que reincidiera.
