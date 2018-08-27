Público
Público

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre en Orihuela tras confesar que estranguló a su mujer

Con el crimen de este lunes son ya 28 las mujeres asesinadas este año y 952 desde que hay datos oficiales, en 2003.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

Un hombre de 57 años ha sido detenido después de asegurar en una llamada al 112 que acababa de matar a su pareja sentimental de 60 en una vivienda de Orihuela (Alicante).

Fuentes conocedoras del caso han informado de que, probablemente, la víctima, de nacionalidad búlgara, falleció por estrangulamiento, aunque se está a la espera del examen forense para confirmar este extremo.

El hombre, de la misma nacionalidad, telefoneó al 112 para admitir que había matado a su pareja, y cuando llegaron los agentes de la Policía Nacional comprobaron que la mujer había fallecido.

Con el crimen de este lunes son ya 28 las mujeres asesinadas este año y 952 desde que hay datos oficiales, en 2003.

Etiquetas