Algunos huéspedes del hotel donde se hospedan dieron la voz de alarma por una fuerte discusión.

El futbolista de la UD Las Palmas Jonathan Silva. / UD LAS PALMAS
El futbolista de la UD Las Palmas Jonathan Silva ha sido detenido por violencia machista, según adelanta Canarias 7. El jugador ha pasado la noche en el calabozo. 

El medio, que cita a fuentes judiciales, afirma que habría agredido a su pareja sentimental. Según informa la Cadena SER, los hechos se produjeron en el hotel donde se hospedan y que algunos huéspedes dieron la voz de alarma por una fuerte discusión

El futbolista brasileño había llegado hace una semana al equipo, cedido por la UD Almería. Por el momento, el club no se ha pronunciado y Jonathan Silva continúa en dependencias judiciales.

El club grancanario se reservó una opción de compra a final de temporada, según anunció el lunes 21 el club isleño.

