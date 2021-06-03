Estás leyendo: Un hombre asesina a su pareja en Porqueres y se entrega en comisaría

Violencia machista en Girona Un hombre asesina a su pareja en Porqueres y se entrega en comisaría

El presunto asesino se trasladó desde la localidad de Girona a la comisaría de la vecina localidad de Banyoles para confesar el crimen, donde quedó detenido.

Imagen de archivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra. EFE

Un hombre asesinó anoche a su pareja en una vivienda de Porqueres (Girona) y posteriormente acudió a la comisaría de la vecina localidad de Banyoles para confesar el crimen, donde quedó detenido, han informado este jueves los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) acudieron a la casa de la pareja, donde confirmaron la muerte de la mujer, que presentaba signos de violencia. 

En el último mes se ha producido un repunte de víctimas mortales del machismo coincidiendo con el fin del estado de alarma. Mayo ha sido el mes 'negro' para la violencia de género. Tras confirmarse la confesión del asesino, este nuevo caso sería el primero en el mes de junio tras unas semanas de horror.

(Habrá ampliación)

