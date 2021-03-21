alcoy
Un hombre ha muerto tras autoinfligirse varias heridas con un arma blanca tras, presuntamente, herir a puñaladas a su mujer y sus dos hijos, una niña de 12 años y un niño de tres, en su domicilio de Alcoy (Alacant). Fuentes de la investigación han informado que este episodio de violencia machista ha ocurrido este domingo minutos antes de las 18.00 horas a la altura del número 18 de la avenida Hispanidad de la ciudad, donde en un primer momento se recibió aviso de que la madre había salido al portal con una herida en el abdomen.
El posteriormente fallecido también hirió a su hija, que ha sido intervenida en un hospital sin que se sepa la gravedad, y provocó un corte leve en el cuello al hijo.
A continuación, según las mismas fuentes, el hombre se apuñaló a si mismo con la intención de quitarse la vida y aunque llegó a ser trasladado con vida a un centro sanitario bajo custodia, poco después falleció por la gravedad de las heridas. En el domicilio también estaba una mujer de avanzada edad en silla de ruedas, que no resultó agredida.
(Habrá ampliación)
