Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su mujer en A Pastoriza

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Un hombre mata a su mujer en A Pastoriza

Tenía ochenta años y convivía con el presunto agresor en la parroquia de Crecente, en la provincia de Lugo.

016
Teléfono para denunciar el maltrato: 016

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

Un hombre ha matado a su mujer en el municipio lucense de A Pastoriza y posteriormente se ha quitado la vida, en un nuevo caso de presunto crimen de violencia machista que investiga la Guardia Civil.

Según ha adelantado el diario El Progreso, la víctima se trata de un mujer de unos 80 años de edad que convivía con el presunto agresor en la parroquia de Crecente de esa localidad y habría sido agredida en la noche de este sábado.

La Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género ha indicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que está recabando información sobre esta nueva agresión mortal.

De confirmarse que se trata de un nuevo asesinato machista, la de A Pastoriza sería la sexta mujer fallecida en lo que va 2020 en estos casos y se elevarían a 1.039 las víctimas mortales desde 2003, año en que comenzaron a registrarse los homicidios vinculados a la violencia machista.

Formaciones políticas gallegas han condenado este nuevo caso en Lugo. "Mientras hay quien sigue negando que existe, el machismo sigue matando. No viviremos en libertad hasta que erradiquemos la violencia machista", ha tuiteado En Marea.

Galicia en Común, por su parte, ha lamentado que la violencia machista golpee de nuevo Galicia: "Seguiremos luchando, día a día, para que ninguna mujer tenga que sufrir este grado de violencia intolerable. Ni una menos".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú