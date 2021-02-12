Estás leyendo: Investigan como violencia machista la muerte de una mujer tras aparecer su marido fallecido en una ría de Sestao

Violencia machista Investigan como violencia machista la muerte de una mujer tras aparecer su marido fallecido en una ría de Sestao

La Ertzaintza encontró el cuerpo del hombre flotando en aguas de la dársena de la Benedicta de la localidad y cuando se movilizaron hacia su domicilio encontraron a su mujer fallecida con signos de violencia.

Agentes de la Ertzaintza / EFE
Coche patrulla de la Ertaintza. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

Madrid

La Ertzaintza investiga como un posible caso de violencia machista la muerte este viernes de una mujer, de 56 años de edad, localizada sin vida en un domicilio de la localidad de Sestao, Euskadi. El presunto agresor, marido de la víctima, de 57 años de edad, ha sido localizado fallecido esta mañana en aguas de la dársena de la Benedicta, en la misma localidad.

Primero fue encontrado el cuerpo del hombre, y horas después de este hallazgo, cerca de la una de la tarde, los ertzainas se desplazaron a la vivienda del hombre y fue cuando encontraron a su mujer muerta con signos de violencia. Cerca de las tres de la tarde ha llegado la funeraria al lugar.

Según testimonios recogidos entre los vecinos en el lugar de los hechos, el hombre, que estaba en paro desde hacía tiempo, ha matado a la mujer con un hacha. El hombre y la mujer, que tenían dos hijos mayores y una nieta, vivían solos.

De confirmarse que se trata de un asesinato machista sería la víctima número tres en lo que llevamos de año, tras dos mujeres asesinadas en Andalucía y Madrid el pasado mes de enero, según la estadística de la delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género.

