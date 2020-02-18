Estás leyendo: Un joven sufre una brutal agresión al defender a una mujer maltratada por su pareja en Murcia

Violencia machista Un joven sufre una brutal agresión al defender a una mujer maltratada por su pareja en Murcia

Raúl escuchó una fuerte discusión y al acercarse vio a un joven darle palizas a su pareja. Cuando le pidió que parara, el agresor fue a por él. 

Ambulancia del Summa 112 | EFE/Archivo
Un joven de 23 años ha recibido una brutal paliza en Murcia por defender a una mujer que estaba siendo agredida por su pareja cerca de una discoteca de Atalayas. "Estaba pegándole, le cogió la cabeza contra el coche", cuenta la víctima en La Verdad

Raúl, el joven, escuchó una discusión proveniente de un callejón y decidió acercarse. Se encontró con un chico de 20 años que estaba agrediendo a una joven. Raúl y el agresor se conocían de vista, por lo que le pidió que la dejara, sin embargo, el chico le pidió que no se metiera en "asuntos de pareja". 

Cuando Raúl le dijo que parara, el agresor le cogió de la camiseta y le pegó un puñetazo que le dejó inconsciente y no paró. "Me pegó todo lo que quiso, se agachaba para darme puñetazos, se levantaba y me daba patadas", comenta la víctima.

El joven presenta derrames en ambos globos oculares y tendrá que ser operado, aún permanece ingresado en el hospital Reina Sofía. El agresor, finalmente, se marchó con la joven.

