Un mosso d'Esquadra ha matado a su expareja este sábado por la noche en Terrassa (Barcelona) y se ha suicidado, ha informado el cuerpo policial vía Twitter.
Según han avanzado TV3 y 'El País', el agente la ha disparado con su arma reglamentaria, y el diario ha añadido que se habían separado hace poco.
El cuerpo policial ha explicado a través de las redes sociales que se está viviendo "con consternación el último homicidio de violencia machista", protagonizado "presuntamente" por "un miembro del cuerpo" que después se habría suicidado. Lamentamos los hechos profundamente", zanjaban.
"La investigación sigue abierta y continuaremos trabajando cada día para erradicar la violencia contra las mujeres", han informado en un tuit inmediatamente posterior.
La investigació segueix oberta i continuarem treballant cada dia per erradicar la violència contra les dones— Mossos (@mossos) January 19, 2020
Los Mossos han informado a los medios de comunicación de que el asesinado ha ocurrido sobre las 21.30 en un aparcamiento de la avenida Madrid de la ciudad vallesana.
Hacia allí se ha desplazado la juez, que ha estado hasta la 1 de la madrugada aproximadamente, para ordenar el levantamiento de los cadáveres.
Sobre esa hora, los cuerpos han sido trasladados para practicarles la autopsia, han añadido los Mossos.
