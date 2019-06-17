Público
Violencia machista Las víctimas que no declaran contra su maltratador ya son menos del 10%

Según los datos del Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género, esta cifra se sitúa en el 9,73% del total, frente al 11,18 % de mujeres que no declararon contra su agresor a igual periodo de 2018.

Una agente de la Policía Local fotografía un cartel contra la violencia machista. / EFE

El número de mujeres maltratadas que se acogió a la dispensa de la obligación legal de declarar contra su agresor bajó por primera vez del 10 % del total de víctimas en el primer trimestre de 2019, ha informado este lunes el Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ). Según los datos, 3.759 mujeres se negaron a declarar como testigo contra el maltratador, de las que 2.421 eran españolas (el 64,4 %) y 1.338, extranjeras (el 35,6 %). La cifra representa un 9,73 % del total, frente al 11,18 % de mujeres que no declararon contra su agresor a igual periodo de 2018.

Entre enero y marzo se presentaron 40.319 denuncias por violencia de género

Entre enero y marzo se presentaron 40.319 denuncias por violencia de género, un 1,9 % más que en el mismo trimestre del año anterior, cuando fueron 39.586.
El número de mujeres víctimas de violencia machista fue de 38.619, lo que supone un incremento del 2,1 % con respecto al mismo trimestre de 2018, cuando la cifra registrada fue de 37.829.

Aunque en el primer trimestre se solicitaron un 4,68 % más de órdenes de protección, los juzgados concedieron un 1,5 % menos.

(Habrá ampliación)

