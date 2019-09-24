La Justicia madrileña anula otra venta de 3.000 viviendas públicas del IVIMA a un 'fondo buitre' en 2013

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha anulado en una sentencia la venta de casi 3.000 viviendas públicas del antiguo IVIMA a un fondo buitre en 2013.
Así consta en una sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, en la que los magistrados estiman la demanda colectiva interpuesta por veinte familias residentes en el madrileño barrio del Ensanche de Vallecas.
De este modo, el Alto Tribunal madrileño estima el recurso contra la sentencia de septiembre de 2018, dictada por el juez de lo Contencioso número 10 de Madrid. Así, acuerda revocar la desestimación del recurso, confirmando el fallo desestimatorio de la causa de inadmisión por falta de legitimación activa y, en su lugar, estima en su integridad el recurso.
El fallo determina que la venta fue irregular y quebró "la protección social" de las personas que vivían en ellas en respuesta a la demanda de varios inquilinos del Ensanche de Vallecas de la Plataforma de Afectados por Vivienda Pública (PAVPS).
Los magistrados señalan que es "evidente la infracción del principio de innecesariedad en la enajenación de las 32 promociones de viviendas, con incidencia en las ocupadas por los arrendatarios apelantes" y agregan que la venta ha supuesto "la quiebra de la protección social de estos grupos de personas, colectivos favorecidos con el disfrute de viviendas de protección pública".
Pese a que ya hay tres sentencias favorables por parte del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid para los perjudicados, habrá que esperar a que se pronuncie el Tribunal Supremo dado que el Gobierno regional de la Comunidad de Madrid ya anunció su intención de recurrir estas sentencias.
