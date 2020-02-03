Estás leyendo: Volar un dron cerca de un aeropuerto es una infracción grave sancionada con hasta 90.000 euros

Público

Volar un dron cerca de un aeropuerto es una infracción grave sancionada con hasta 90.000 euros

Las autoridades tratan de localizar al piloto del dron, que se enfrenta a una fuerte sanción.  

Una persona vuela un dron, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY
Una persona vuela un dron, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY

madrid

público / agencias

El espacio aéreo del aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez ha permanecido cerrado este lunes durante una hora por la presencia de un dron, que ha obligado a desviar 26 vuelos a otros aeropuertos.

La Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil tratan de localizar al piloto del dron, para lo que han desplegado patrullas en los alrededores, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de ambos cuerpo. 

Las sanciones por el uso de drones y aeronaves pilotadas por control remoto están reguladas por un Real Decreto de 15 de diciembre de 2017, que establece fuertes multas tanto para aficionados como para profesionales que incumplan la normativa.

La Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aérea (AESA), responsable de la normativa de vuelos, ha aclarado que analizará la gravedad de la infracción y que en función de ello impondrá la multa correspondiente, que puede suponer una multa de hasta 90.000 euros. 

