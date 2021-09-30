Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | La lava sigue ganando terreno al mar

MADRIDActualizado:
La lava del volcán de La Palma ha comenzado a ganarle terreno al mar hasta formar un delta de unos 500 metros de ancho y, de momento, el viento mantiene alejada de la costa la columna de vapor de agua y de gases posiblemente tóxicos generada por el contacto entre el magma y el océano.
Por si acaso, y hasta que no haya resultados definitivos de un estudio de seguimiento de los gases emitidos, se mantiene en vigor el confinamiento de la población de los núcleos de San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja y La Condesa, así como la zona de exclusión de navegación de dos millas. A continuación ofrecemos la señal en directo del volcán, cedida por Radio Televisión de Canarias:
