Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | La lava sigue ganando terreno al mar

La lava del volcán de La Palma ha comenzado a ganarle terreno al mar hasta formar un delta de unos 500 metros de ancho.

La lava que emerge de la erupción volcánica de Cumbre Vieja, en la isla canaria de La Palma este 29 de septiembre de 2021. Miguel Calero / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

La lava del volcán de La Palma ha comenzado a ganarle terreno al mar hasta formar un delta de unos 500 metros de ancho y, de momento, el viento mantiene alejada de la costa la columna de vapor de agua y de gases posiblemente tóxicos generada por el contacto entre el magma y el océano.

Por si acaso, y hasta que no haya resultados definitivos de un estudio de seguimiento de los gases emitidos, se mantiene en vigor el confinamiento de la población de los núcleos de San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja y La Condesa, así como la zona de exclusión de navegación de dos millas. A continuación ofrecemos la señal en directo del volcán, cedida por Radio Televisión de Canarias:

