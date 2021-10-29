El volcán de La Palma mantiene su fuerza tras 40 días de erupción

La actividad volcánica en La Palma se mantiene con el mismo patrón desde hace varias jornadas y la sismicidad tiene un perfil de estabilidad. En el último día, el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha localizado 159 terremotos.

Una nueva colada ha rebasado a otras dos y se mueve sobre terreno no afectado, y amenaza a la carretera de acceso a Puerto Naos, pero no a la localidad del mismo nombre. La colada no afectará a Puerto Naos, destacan desde el Pevolca.

El director técnico del Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, ha explicado este viernes que se mantienen las altas tasas de emisión de lava y reconfiguraciones del cono. Mientras, sigue la vigilancia al avance de las coladas. No hay señales que apunten al final de la erupción, según destaca por su parte la responsable de la red de Vigilancia Volcánica del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), Carmen López.

El volcán de Cumbre Vieja es el más devastador de los que han surgido en los últimos cinco siglos en la isla ya que ha arrasado más de 900 hectáreas, según los últimos datos del sistema europeo Copernicus.

La superficie de cultivos afectada por la lava del volcán asciende a 266,61 hectáreas; de las que 145,7 son cultivos de plataneras; 58,36 de viñas y 23,38 de aguacates.

Además, no se ha rebasado los umbrales de dióxido de azufre (SO2) en ninguna de las estaciones dedicadas a su medición. En concreto, las emisiones de SO2 han disminuido y este jueves se alcanzó el valor de unas 15.000 toneladas diarias.