covid-19

La Xunta admite que se vacunó por "error" a 17 informáticos en el área de Pontevedra a los que no les correspondía

En un vídeo remitido por la Consellería de Sanidade a la prensa, el gerente del área sanitaria de Pontevedra-O Salnés, José Ramón Gómez Fernández, explica los "problemas" registrados en la vacunación en los últimos días.

Una sanitaria administra una dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer en un centro médico de la Comunidad de Madrid. Sergio Pérez / REUTERS

pontevedra

europa press

El gerente del área sanitaria de Pontevedra-O Salnés, José Ramón Gómez Fernández, ha admitido que se vacunó "por error" a 17 profesionales a los que no les correspondía en esta fase.

Así, José Ramón Gómez señala que, "en un amplio listado" de 2.533 profesionales en el área de Pontevedra de lucha en primera línea contra la covid, se incluyó a estos 17 trabajadores, que se vacunaron sin cumplir "los criterios establecidos" por el Consejo Interterritorial.

El gerente achaca lo sucedido a "un error en la elaboración de listas" de "un número tan importante de trabajadores". Además, justifica que este "impacto" solo representa el 0,6% del listado.

Además, José Ramón Gómez destaca que en cinco días se han vacunado cerca del 60% de los trabajadores de esta área sanitaria.

Según explica en un comunicado el Sergas, la administración de dosis al personal de primera línea se completará cuando se reciban las correspondientes vacunas, mientras pide disculpas por un "error puntual".

El área sanitaria de Pontevedra convoca para este jueves al Comité de Seguridade e Saúde Laboral con el fin de analizar los protocolos internos del proceso de vacunación en las diferentes categorías profesionales.

