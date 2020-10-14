madrid
La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Melilla a un hombre acusado de adoctrinar presuntamente en terrorismo yihadista, han informado fuentes policiales.
La operación, que desde primera hora desarrollan agentes de la Comisaría General de Información, se está practicando en la ciudad autónoma, si bien no han trascendido por el momento más detalles de la detención.
En lo que va de año, las fuerzas de seguridad han detenido a más de una veintena de radicales vinculados al terrorismo yihadista, como el presunto miembro del Dáesh arrestado por la Guardia Civil el pasado día 2 en Madrid con un perfil radicalizado importante.
La Policía Nacional también detuvo en julio en Tarrasa (Barcelona) a un internauta marroquí que llevaba a cabo apología yihadista y que lanzaba mensajes de odio a través de las redes sociales contra minorías.
