Zaragoza se queda sin sus fiestas del Pilar

zaragoza
El Gobierno de Aragón ha decidido prorrogar la suspensión de las fiestas patronales un mes más, hasta el 31 de octubre, por lo que Zaragoza no podrá celebrar sus Fiestas del Pilar por segundo año consecutivo debido a la pandemia.
Esta noticia la han comunicado este jueves en una reunión del Consejo Local de Aragón, ampliado a las tres diputaciones y a las capitales provinciales, presidido por la consejera de Presidencia, Mayte Pérez, y que ha contado con la presencia de los titulares de Sanidad, Sira Repollés, y Educación, Felipe Faci.
El Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza venían trabajando los últimos meses, en colaboración con Sanidad, en una programación adaptada para poder celebrar las fiestas que incluía la tradicional Ofrenda de Flores, las ferias o un escenario para conciertos con hasta 20.000 espectadores de aforo. Algo que provocó las críticas en la oposición municipal al entender que se estaban generando "falsas expectativas" y un "efecto llamada".
El propio presidente autonómico, Javier Lambán, ya manifestó el pasado lunes que "no pasa nada" por que no haya Fiestas del Pilar este año, al igual que ha sucedido en el resto de localidades de Aragón.
Zaragoza sí contará con su tradicional ofrenda floral a la virgen del Pilar, aunque con aforo reducido y con actividades culturales como conciertos y jotas. Lo que no habrá será el típico pregón ni pasacalles.
