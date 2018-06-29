El mundo de la robótica dice adiós a Asimo (1986-2018), el androide desarrollado por Honda que desde su presentación en octubre de 2000 se convirtió en todo un icono del desarrollo tecnológico y de la industria robótica de Japón.
Según medios japoneses, la compañía japonesa deja de desarrollar este androide —el primero que caminó sobre dos patas—, pero seguirá aprovechando su tecnología para otras áreas, como los vehículos autónomos y la asistencia fisioterapéutica.
La intensa competitividad en el sector durante los últimos años, con la irrupción de compañías como la estadounidense Boston Dynamics (adquirida a mediados de 2017 por la nipona Softbank, propietario del robot humanoide Pepper) también habría influido en la decisión, según Efe.
Asimo, pese a ser uno de los emblemas tecnológicos de Honda (y en general de Japón) nunca estuvo a la venta ni fue comercializado. Su desarrollo nació en 1986, en una instalación de investigación de Honda situada en la prefectura de Saitama.
El robot camina casi como un humano, y a lo largo de los últimos años nuevos modelos iban apareciendo con habilidades mejoradas. No obstante, hace siete años que no se ve una versión nueva de Asimo; el más reciente fue presentado en 2011 y era la séptima versión: un metro 30 centímetros de alto, 48 kg y capaz de ‘correr’ a 9 km/h.
Asimo es un acrónimo de "paso avanzado en movilidad innovadora" (en inglés, “Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility”) y ha puesto rostro, de alguna manera, a los avances robóticos de este siglo, como recuerdan en Gizmodo con un punto de nostalgia pese a tildar al robot de ser prácticamente un mero anuncio de la multinacional nipona del motor.
No llega a tener la agilidad de algunos desarrollos de Boston Dynamics. Pero su identificable forma y sus movimientos perfectamente pensados para imitar a una persona han cautivado durante su vida a muchos. Ha saludado a jefes de Estado, llegó a abrir la Bolsa de Nueva York, dirigió orquestas y hasta jugó al fútbol con Barak Obama.
