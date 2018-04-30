El ministro de Justicia ha señalado directamente al juez del voto particular de la sentencia de 'La Manada', cuestionando directamente que estuviera en sus plenas facultades para ejercer sus funciones. Rafael Catalá ha asegurado en una entrevista en la Cope que el juez Ricardo González "tiene algún problema singular" y que el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) "debería haber actuado preventivamente" contra él. "Me sorprende que el Consejo no actúe", ha añadido

El ministro asegura que tiene "algunos expedientes ya abiertos" aunque ha rehusado explicar cuál es el problema al que hace referencia.

También se ha mostrado sorprendido por la reacción de magistrados y fiscales a sus críticas a la sentencia, que condena a cada uno de los miembros de La Manada a nueve años de cárcel por un delito de abuso sexual, no de agresión.

Catalá ha asegurado que el texto del magistrado González recoge "expresiones y consideraciones impropias de un voto particular" y ha reconocido que la línea entre violencia e intimidación "es muy sutil y provoca resultados como los que hemos visto estos días".

El ministro ha dicho ser "partidario de que las leyes se adapten a la realidad" y ha considerado que "si hay desajustes, como se ha visto en este caso, hay que legislar".

Por ello, ha pedido a los expertos del Ministerio de Justicia que estudien y valoren si es necesaria una modificación de la ley y que los grupos políticos decidan si es necesaria esa reforma.