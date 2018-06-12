Sánchez comparecerá en el Congreso a final de junio para explicar sus planes de Gobierno

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecerá la última semana del mes de junio en el pleno de Congreso para acordar una posición conjunta de cara a la Cumbre europea, a lo que se comprometió en su intervención en el debate de la moción de censura, pero también aprovechará el momento para esbozar los planes de su Gobierno, según informaron fuentes del Grupo Socialista.
Sánchez, que se enfrenta a su primera Cumbre Europea los días 28 y 29 de junio, quiere llevar una posición conjunta del Parlamento español para defender en el encuentro, donde, además de abordar a buen seguro el tema de los refugiados, se debatirá la reforma del euro.
Además, el presidente quiere dar a conocer en este mismo pleno las primeras actuaciones que prepara su Gobierno, lo que dará una buena pista sobre las intenciones que tiene en cuanto a la duración de la legislatura.
El presidente, además, quiere marcar la impronta de su Gobierno y llevar la iniciativa policía. De hecho, en la reunión del Grupo Socialista celebrada este martes, presidida por primera vez por la nueva portavoz Adriana Lastra, se pidió a los diputados socialistas que bajaran la intensidad de las iniciativas que estaban previstas presentar en este periodo de sesiones, ya que muchas de ellas nacerán directamente del Gobierno.
Los diputados socialistas también están sufriendo el choque del cambio político, y todavía están con la mentalidad de oposición, lo que va a suponer toda una modificación en la estrategia del Grupo Socialista con respecto a lo que había previsto antes de la moción de censura.
Lastra indicó que Sánchez, pese a no ser diputado, quiere tener una interlocución continua con el Congreso, y comparecerá en la Cámara Baja las veces que sea necesario, a petición propia o porque lo reclamen los partidos de la oposición.
